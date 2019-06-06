TYLER — TxDOT continues to develop plans for improving FM 756/Paluxy Drive in Tyler and encourages interested citizens to attend a second public meeting for the project. The open house style “come and go” meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, in the gymnasium at Shiloh Road Church of Christ, at Shiloh and Paluxy in Tyler. The meeting will offer the public an opportunity to review and provide input on the recommended alternative for proposed improvements for Paluxy from Jeff Davis Drive south to FM 344 in Bullard. The recommended alternative includes updates based on public feedback provided at the first meeting hosted on January 15. Input received at the June meeting will also be incorporated into project development, according to a news release.

Proposed improvements include widening the existing two-lane facility to four lanes with a flush median. Project objectives consist of redesigning the roadway’s alignment by improving vertical grades and horizontal curves to meet current design criteria, adding a continuous center left-turn lane to provide additional safety; and increasing roadway capacity to meet growing traffic demand. New right-of-way (ROW) will be required from adjacent property owners. The ROW acquisition process is expected to begin in 2021. ROW agents will be at the meeting to provide information on the process and answer questions. The project will be constructed in two phases. Phase I is funded at an estimated $24 million. Phase 2 is not funded.

All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting, gather information, and provide feedback. Persons with special communication or accommodation needs, including language interpretation, should contact TxDOT at (903) 510-9100 at least two working days prior to the meeting. Officials say very reasonable effort will be made to accommodate those needs. Written comments related to the proposed project may be submitted at the meeting or mailed to Texas Department of Transportation, Advanced Project Development Office, 2709 W. Front Street, Tyler, Texas, 75702. Comments may also be emailed to carson.hollis@txdot.gov. To be included as part of the project’s official record, comments must be received by Thursday, July 11, 2019.