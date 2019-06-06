TYLER — 31-year-old Jeffrey Hampton of Flint picks up a second charge in a fatal Lake Palestine accident. According to our news partner KETK, he’s now accused of failure to stop and render aid/bodily injury. He remains in Smith County Jail on an $850,000 bond. According to officials, Hampton was driving his boat on Lake Palestine recently when he struck 14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez and drove off. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say they arrested Hampton on a tip and initially charged him with manslaughter.