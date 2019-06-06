Joel Carillet/iStock(NEW YORK) — The New York City police department has apologized for the 1969 raid on the Stonewall Inn — an incident that helped kick off the LGBT rights movement.

“The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong, plain and simple,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said on Thursday during a safety briefing, as Pride Month kicks off in New York and in cities across the country. “The actions and the laws were discriminatory and oppressive and for that I apologize.”

The raid at the Stonewall, a gay bar in the West Village, sparked protests that helped launch a civil rights movement. Stonewall and the small park outside are now part of a national monument.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.