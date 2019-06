TYLER — The UT Tyler Cowan Center unveils its schedule for 2019 and 2020. It all kicks off with rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo September 10. A show biz legend visits Tyler January 30 as the center presents “An Evening with Rita Moreno.” Distinguished lecturer Carly Fiorina comes to town April 14. Go to http://www.cowancenter.org/schedule.html for a complete rundown.