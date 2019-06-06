Today is Thursday June 06, 2019
Biden reverses stance on Hyde Amendment

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2019 at 9:34 pm
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has reversed his stance on his support for a measure that prevents using federal funding for abortion after taking heat from some of his fellow 2020 Democrats.

“I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right,” Biden said at the DNC “IWillVote” Gala in Atlanta on Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

