DALLAS (AP) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations is condemning as Islamophobic and racist statements some Dallas police officers appear to have made on social media. Ekram Haque, interim executive director of the group’s Dallas/Fort Worth chapter, called Facebook posts flagged by researchers with The Plain View Project “shocking” in a Thursday statement. He highlighted posts featuring the Confederate flag and “memes promoting Islamophobia.” Haque asked the Dallas Police Department to denounce the posts and assure city residents “of all faiths and ethnicities that they will receive professional and unbiased service from their police officers.” The department says it is reviewing more than 1,000 public posts from people The Plain View Project identified as current and former officers for potential policy violations.