KLH49/iStock(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 75,000 jobs to their payrolls in May, the Labor Department reported Friday morning.

The figure is higher than the 27,000 jobs payroll processor ADP and Moody’s Analytics reported were added last month but a sharp drop from the 263,000 jobs the government reported were added in April.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said most of the job gains in May were in professional and business services (33,000) and health care (16,000).

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, held steady at 3.6 percent — a 50-year low.

