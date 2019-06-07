Today is Friday June 07, 2019
Beto O’Rourke Stumps with His Wife Amid Struggles with Women

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2019 at 8:04 am
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Beto O’Rourke stumbled with women from the start, featuring his wife sitting silently in his presidential campaign launch video and joking repeatedly about being a part-time parent. But with his campaign at risk of stalling, O’Rourke is attempting to improve his standing with female voters. His wife, Amy, will begin a rare string of campaign appearances on Friday in Iowa, speaking at joint events and making herself available to chat and take pictures with would-be supporters. Her presence will be an important test of whether Beto O’Rourke can reverse his less-than-favorable first impressions with women. It’s an unusual position for a candidate whose appeal with women helped make him a national political phenomenon while nearly upsetting Texas Sen. Ted Cruz last fall. And it shows how much work has to be done to get his presidential bid back on track.

