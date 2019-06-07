Today is Friday June 07, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bradley Cooper reportedly splits with his girlfriend after four years

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2019 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photo by Photopix/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk have called it quits after four years of dating, a source tells People magazine.

The insider adds the A Star Is Born actor and the Russian model are “amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.”

Cooper, 44 and Shayk, 33, first started dating in 2015. They went public with their relationship at a Paris Fashion Week party back in March.

Cooper previously dated actresses Suki Waterhouse and Zoe Saldana.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Bradley Cooper reportedly splits with his girlfriend after four years

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2019 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photo by Photopix/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk have called it quits after four years of dating, a source tells People magazine.

The insider adds the A Star Is Born actor and the Russian model are “amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.”

Cooper, 44 and Shayk, 33, first started dating in 2015. They went public with their relationship at a Paris Fashion Week party back in March.

Cooper previously dated actresses Suki Waterhouse and Zoe Saldana.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement