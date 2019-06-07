DALLAS (AP) — Voters in two of the largest cities in Texas will return to the polls this weekend to select mayors. Runoff elections are Saturday in Dallas and San Antonio. Voters in Dallas are choosing a replacement for Mike Rawlings, who’s served eight years and was barred from running again due to term limits. Eric Johnson and Scott Griggs were the top vote-getters in the May 4 balloting for Dallas mayor. Johnson, who received the most votes the first time around, is a member of the Texas House. Griggs serves on the Dallas City Council. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is seeking a second term. He’s challenged by Greg Brockhouse, who’s on the San Antonio City Council.