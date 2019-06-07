Nadal beats Federer to advance to 12th French Open final
Posted/updated on:
June 7, 2019 at
10:09 am
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images(PARIS) -- Rafael Nadal bested Roger Federer in three straight sets on Friday to move on to the French Open final for the 12th time in his career.
The No. 2-seeded Nadal beat Federer, the No. 3 seed, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
The 33-year-old will now face either the No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic or No. 4-seeded Dominic Thiem in the tournament’s final on Sunday. Should Nadal win, it would be his 12th championship at Roland Garros.
