TYLER — For the first time, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department will join together to present free active shooter training to the public. The training, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events,” teaches what happens during an event and actions you can take to help you survive the attack. The training will be Saturday June 8th, at 9:00 a.m. in the Crosswalk Conference Center at Green Acres Baptist Church. Officials point out that this subject is graphic and some portions of the training may not be suitable for children. Parents are strongly encouraged not to bring children younger than 13 to the training.