TYLER — Due to unforeseen issues, Fun Forest Pool on N. Glenwood in Tyler (pictured at left) will be closed for the 2019 summer season — but residents still have other options. That’s the word in a pair of news releases from the city. During recent ADA construction and while prepping the pool for summer use, officials say they became aware of critical leakage issues. A third party was brought in to evaluate the pool structure, pump system, and needed repairs. It was determined the city could not open the pool at this time due to unsafe swimming conditions. The needed repairs to the 50-meter Olympic size pool, originally built in 1938, are expected take approximately three months or longer.

Parks director Russ Jackson says he understands residents’ disappointment but that it’s a safety-first issue. The good news: Splasher the Dolphin (pictured at right) is open following renovations that made up phase three of the Bergfeld Park master plan. The effort and was 100 percent funded by donations. Officials say there are still a few minor details that will be completed in the upcoming weeks and a grand opening for the project has been set for Tuesday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. Jackson also directs residents to the Faulkner Park Spraygrounds in south Tyler.