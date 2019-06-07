TYLER — Tyler’s Gallery Main Street is celebrating 10 years of serving the community and supporting local artists, according to information from the city. To commemorate the milestone, they will take what’s termed a fun spin on the annual 6×6@110 fundraiser event. Instead of hundreds of 6x6s filling the Gallery, they will pay tribute to “10 Years” by showcasing 110 local artworks, from selected artists on 10×10 canvases. The exhibit will be open from Saturday, June 8, until Friday, July 5. The exhibit opening and reception will take place on June 8 from noon until 7:30 p.m. Check the ktbb.com Calendar of Events for more information.