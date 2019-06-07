LONGVIEW — Two 18-year-old women are charged with aggravated robbery following an incident in Longview Thursday night. According to our news partner KETK, police responded to a location on McCann Rd. The women said they had been robbed by a man brandishing a handgun who was parked down the road. But after finding the man, police say they determined that the women had coordinated with two other men to rob the accused thief of his money and phone. Nehalia Lynn Ingram and Jasmin Ashley Bisor, both of Longview, were jailed on $100,000 bonds.