Today is Friday June 07, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two Women Arrested on Aggravated Robbery Charges

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2019 at 3:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — Two 18-year-old women are charged with aggravated robbery following an incident in Longview Thursday night. According to our news partner KETK, police responded to a location on McCann Rd. The women said they had been robbed by a man brandishing a handgun who was parked down the road. But after finding the man, police say they determined that the women had coordinated with two other men to rob the accused thief of his money and phone. Nehalia Lynn Ingram and Jasmin Ashley Bisor, both of Longview, were jailed on $100,000 bonds.

Two Women Arrested on Aggravated Robbery Charges

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2019 at 3:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — Two 18-year-old women are charged with aggravated robbery following an incident in Longview Thursday night. According to our news partner KETK, police responded to a location on McCann Rd. The women said they had been robbed by a man brandishing a handgun who was parked down the road. But after finding the man, police say they determined that the women had coordinated with two other men to rob the accused thief of his money and phone. Nehalia Lynn Ingram and Jasmin Ashley Bisor, both of Longview, were jailed on $100,000 bonds.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement