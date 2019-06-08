COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Thousands of trees at Texas A&M University are getting a closer look to make sure they’re thriving. The large-scale project involves recording data on the estimated 11,000 trees on campus to improve their health, plus to help make way for new trees, The Eagle reported. Some campus trees, including the beloved Century Tree, are more than 100 years old and could be in poor health from nearby construction, soil and water issues plus disease, experts said. Phillip Zellner, regional director of operations and grounds manager at SSC Services for Education, said that campus expansion and construction have added to the trees’ struggles, and triggered the need for a wide-reaching effort.