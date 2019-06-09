LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been charged with aggravated assault following a shooting. It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Pine Tree Road and Tenneryville Road. Police said a gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was found in the area a short time later. Brendan Kyle Austin, 23, of Longview, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family assault. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail. Bond has not been set. The victim’s identity has not been released.