Man Arrested following Longview Shooting

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2019 at 8:07 am
LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been charged with aggravated assault following a shooting. It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Pine Tree Road and Tenneryville Road. Police said a gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was found in the area a short time later. Brendan Kyle Austin, 23, of Longview, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family assault. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail. Bond has not been set. The victim’s identity has not been released.

