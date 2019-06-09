Today is Sunday June 09, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lawmaker Elected Dallas Mayor; San Antonio Backs Incumbent

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2019 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Mayoral races in two of Texas’ largest cities have been decided, with Dallas voters electing a state lawmaker and San Antonio residents backing an incumbent. In Dallas, Rep. Eric Johnson handily defeated city council member Scott Griggs Saturday in a runoff to succeed term-limited Mayor Mike Rawlings. Voters in San Antonio gave Mayor Ron Nirenberg a second term in a close race against Greg Brockhouse, a city council member. Both races were nonpartisan. Johnson, 43, grew up in Dallas and won a commanding victory with support from much of the North Texas city’s business and pollical establishment, including Rawlings. Nirenberg eked out a victory in a bruising runoff that the 42-year-old mayor says will help him better represent everyone in the United States’ seventh most populous city.

Lawmaker Elected Dallas Mayor; San Antonio Backs Incumbent

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2019 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Mayoral races in two of Texas’ largest cities have been decided, with Dallas voters electing a state lawmaker and San Antonio residents backing an incumbent. In Dallas, Rep. Eric Johnson handily defeated city council member Scott Griggs Saturday in a runoff to succeed term-limited Mayor Mike Rawlings. Voters in San Antonio gave Mayor Ron Nirenberg a second term in a close race against Greg Brockhouse, a city council member. Both races were nonpartisan. Johnson, 43, grew up in Dallas and won a commanding victory with support from much of the North Texas city’s business and pollical establishment, including Rawlings. Nirenberg eked out a victory in a bruising runoff that the 42-year-old mayor says will help him better represent everyone in the United States’ seventh most populous city.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement