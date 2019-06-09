COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Richland County, South Carolina has a new administrator in place. The county in a news release Friday announced the hiring of Leonardo Brown. He is scheduled to start July 15. Brown has led Smith County, Texas, a county of 250,000 residents with a budget of $250 million, for the past eight years, The State reported. The Shreveport, Louisiana native also worked as that county’s director of human resources and was an area manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from LSU-Shreveport. The South Carolina position has been vacant since April 2018, when the council voted to fire former administrator Gerald Seals.

Brown was one of four finalists for the job announced by Richland County last month, three of whom are currently county administrators somewhere else. Brown has experience managing a road program. In 2017, Smith County voters approved a $39.5 million bond package, according to the Tyler Daily Telegraph, part of the Texas county’s $100 million long-range road plan.

Richland County is South Carolina’s second-largest county, with more than 400,000 residents, and has a general operating budget of $164 million.