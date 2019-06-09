Body of Texas police chief found after falling off fishing boat

KTRK(GALVESTON, TX.) -- Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a Texas police chief and former Army paratrooper who went missing after he fell off a fishing boat in Galveston Bay.

Chris Reed, the police chief for the Kemah Police Department, lost his balance and went overboard due to a wake created by a larger passing vessel near Texas City on Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reed's wife called 911 around 4 p.m. Friday to report that he'd fallen into the bay, officials said. He was not wearing a life jacket.

A body matching Reed's description was recovered Sunday morning just before 8 a.m. about 1.5 miles north of the Texas City Dike by the Galveston County Marine Unit, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Chief Reed, as well as the Kemah and law enforcement communities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard.

Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton described Reed, who took over as chief of the Kemah Police Department two years ago, as a "big, big part of Galveston County law enforcement" during a press conference Friday night.

"I want to thank all of the agencies that have responded -- the response has been overwhelming -- and our hearts and prayers go out to the family," Stanton said.

Nearly two dozen agencies participated in the search for Reed by both sea and air, according to the Coast Guard.

Reed also served on the board for the Clear Creek Independent School District, which described him as a "champion for children and a beacon of light."

He is survived by his wife and three adult children.

