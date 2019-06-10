Anthony Causi / ESPN Images(TORONTO) — The Toronto Raptors are one win away from their first NBA title but the Golden State Warriors are hopeful that one of their star players could return to the court Monday and turn the tide.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant hasn’t played since straining his right calf during the Western Conference semifinals. But on Sunday, he practiced for the first time in a month since suffering the injury.

Ahead of Monday night’s Game 5 in Toronto, Durant is listed as questionable.

Tip off is at 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors lead the NBA Finals 3-1.

