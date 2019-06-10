TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the Week of June 10. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct ditch maintenance on roadways around Smith County. Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct pavement repairs on FM 2204 from FM 2011 to FM 2276. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/032-2019.html for more details on work throughout the district.