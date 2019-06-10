TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces closures for FM 515 in Wood County for emergency repairs necessitated by recent rains that caused a washout. The roadway will be closed Monday and Tuesday, June 10-11, at the west end of the Lake Fork/Glade Creek Bridge to County Road 1260 east of the bridge. According to TxDOT, recent rains caused a washout last week that upon inspection revealed that the metal pipe under the roadway had collapsed. A lane closure was implemented and a temporary patch was put in place to restore the roadway and allow for continued traffic flow until plans for an emergency contract for permanent repairs could be executed.

Repairs include removing the old corrugated metal pipe and replacing it with a new concrete pipe. Motorists will have to use alternate routes when the roadway is closed. The closure will be located 2.5 miles east of SH 154. The detour will extend north using FM 2966. The contractor will open the roadway Wednesday and conduct additional work with traffic on the roadway. The $82,100.00 contract should be completed in a couple of weeks. This will be an active work zone, so motorists should use caution and obey all traffic control devices put in place for everyone’s safety, according to a news release. Officials point out that traffic fines double when workers are present.