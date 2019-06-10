Today is Monday June 10, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Officials Investigate Bank Robbery in Smith County

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2019 at 12:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Smith County deputies are investigating a Monday morning bank robbery, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian. According to our news partner KETK, authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. to First National Bank of Winnsboro on Highway 155 North, near the UT Health Science Center. It wasn’t immediately clear how many robbers there were or how much money was stolen. The Tyler PD also responded, but Officer Don Martin said that they merely assisted county officials. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

Officials Investigate Bank Robbery in Smith County

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2019 at 12:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Smith County deputies are investigating a Monday morning bank robbery, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian. According to our news partner KETK, authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. to First National Bank of Winnsboro on Highway 155 North, near the UT Health Science Center. It wasn’t immediately clear how many robbers there were or how much money was stolen. The Tyler PD also responded, but Officer Don Martin said that they merely assisted county officials. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement