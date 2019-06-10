TYLER — Smith County deputies are investigating a Monday morning bank robbery, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian. According to our news partner KETK, authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. to First National Bank of Winnsboro on Highway 155 North, near the UT Health Science Center. It wasn’t immediately clear how many robbers there were or how much money was stolen. The Tyler PD also responded, but Officer Don Martin said that they merely assisted county officials. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.