Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage(HOVE, ENGLAND) — The real Elton John sang with “movie Elton John” Sunday night, as Rocketman star Taron Egerton joined the actual Rocket Man onstage for a duet.

Elton brought Taron out during his show in Hove, England to sing “Your Song.” Taron was dressed appropriately in Elton John glasses and a rainbow t-shirt, possibly in honor of Pride Month.

The show in Hove was the 95th of Elton’s ongoing farewell tour, and the duet marked the first time than anyone has joined Elton onstage since the tour started back in September of 2018.

Rocketman, which was released late last month, has topped $100 milllion worldwide at the box office.

