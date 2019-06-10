Today is Monday June 10, 2019
Law Allows Texas Patrons to Dine with Dogs in Certain Areas

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2019 at 12:39 pm
GALVESTON (AP) – Texas restaurants may soon welcome dogs in outdoor dining areas under a new state law that allows patrons to bring their furry friends at a business’ discretion. The Galveston County Daily News reports that Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law last week that changed the state’s previous stance on dogs in dining areas. Texas health code previously prohibited dogs from locations where food is served and prepared. Counties and cities would skirt the law by enacting their own rules, such as requiring permits or extra inspections. The new rules say restaurants can allow dogs in outdoor dining areas if they post signage, don’t allow dogs to enter the business’ interior, require customers to keep their dog on a leash and don’t prepare any food in the outdoor area.

