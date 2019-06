iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A helicopter has crashed into a Midtown Manhattan building on Monday, according to the New York Fire Department.

The helicopter made a hard landing onto the roof of the building, said a fire official.

The building is located on 7th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

