TYLER — A Greenville woman was arrested twice in ten hours over the weekend in Tyler for public intoxication, according to Smith County judicial records. According to our news partner KETK, Tiani Warden, 51, was captured around 3 p.m. on Saturday. She was released on a $500 bond. She was re-arrested at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning for the same charge and released again on the same bond. According to court records, she was also arrested for public intoxication in September 2015. Warden paid a fine and was sentenced to time served.