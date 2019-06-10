AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – Conspiracy-promoting Austin-based website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a copyright infringement lawsuit over its sales of a poster featuring the image of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that was hijacked by far-right extremists and racist internet trolls. Infowars host Alex Jones on Monday signed his companies’ settlement agreement with Pepe’s creator, California-based artist Matt Furie. An article posted on Infowars’ website calls it a “strategic victory” for Jones. One of Furie’s attorneys says the settlement amount is more than the $14,000 that Infowars made from poster sales. Furie says he didn’t authorize Infowars to sell a “MAGA” poster depicting Pepe alongside images of Jones, President Donald Trump, far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and others. A jury trial for Furie’s lawsuit was scheduled to begin July 16 in Los Angeles.