Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department(LOS ANGELES) -- A manhunt is underway after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot in the head in a fast food restaurant, authorities said. The deputy was in a Jack in the Box in Alhambra at about 5:45 p.m. Monday when he was "tragically and senselessly shot in the head," Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. The deputy, a 13-year veteran, is in critical condition, authorities said. "He needs our prayers," the sheriff told reporters Monday night. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was in civilian clothes at the time. He was waiting for his food when he was shot once in the back of the head, reported ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV. The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, according to the sheriff's office. He fled the scene in a white 2010-2014 Kia Sorento SUV with paper plates, authorities said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy shot in Jack in the Box, manhunt underway

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2019 at 8:33 am

