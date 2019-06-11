Today is Tuesday June 11, 2019
Crockett Man Arrested following Burglary, Chase

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2019 at 11:42 am
PALESTINE — A Crockett man has been arrested following a police chase through Palestine on Monday.According to our news partner KETK, Robert Eldrige Lee, 44, was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation and a charge of evading arrest. Officials said Lee was seen breaking into a home on CR 386, then fled the scene. Cherokee County deputies attempted to pull him over when a chase ensued. Lee eventually wrecked his vehicle in Palestine and fled on foot. He was found about 20 minutes later and was taken into custody. Bond has not been set.

