TYLER — Tyler police seek your help finding the owner of a vehicle believed to be related to a fatal crash June 7 around 9:13 p.m. on SSW Loop 323. According to police, investigators have obtained video footage that indicated a light colored pickup traveling northbound lost its unsecured load in the roadway. A 2017 Taotao model DB10 off-road dirt bike motorcycle (pictured) fell from the bed of the pickup into the roadway. This caused motorcycle rider Kenric Hoil to strike the debris or take evasive action, resulting in Hoil’s death. If you have any information related to the owner of the pickup, investigators would like to contact that person. You’re asked to contact Detective Kevin Fite at 903-533-2025 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833 with any leads.