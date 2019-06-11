Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Felicity Huffman and husband William H. Macy were proud parents on Monday, celebrating the high school graduation of her daughter Sofia Grace — weeks after Huffman pleaded guilty in the college acceptance scam that surrounded their daughter.

Sofia graduated the Los Angeles High School of the Arts, Page Six reports.

Macy wasn’t charged in the so-called Varsity Blues scandal, that implicated more than 50 people — including dozens of parents as well test administrators and college coaches — in a scam to rig the college acceptance process.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and other charges for paying a test proctor $15,000 for fixing her daughter’s SAT scores.

Both parents allege Sofia Grace knew nothing of the scam.

The actress — famous for her Academy Award-nominated role in the 2005 movie Transamerica and for playing one of the main characters in the ABC television show Desperate Housewives — allegedly gave $15,000 to William “Rick” Singer, who prosecutors identified as the ringleader of the nationwide scam, court documents allege.

Prosecutors said Huffman helped facilitate the scheme by having her daughter diagnosed with a learning disability, an excuse that allowed the girl extra time to take her SAT exam.

Huffman and Macy later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for their younger daughter, Georgia Grace, before deciding not to do so, court documents allege.

The 56-year-old Huffman faces four months behind bars and a $20,000 fine as part of a plea deal. She will be sentenced September 21.

