TYLER — Kind words were exchanged as Smith County Commissioners voted to accept the resignation of County Administrator Leonardo Brown. He’ll take up similar duties July 15 in Richland County, South Carolina. In a news release, County Judge Nathaniel Moran calls Brown “a genuine example of a leader of character who has proven himself time and time again.” Brown adds, “I appreciate the opportunities that have been afforded me during my 10-plus years of employment with Smith County.” Brown began working for Smith County as Human Resources Director in January 2009 and added County Administrator to his duties in October 2014. He’s continued to hold both positions.