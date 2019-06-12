ABC News(NEW YORK) — Twenty-five years after Ron Goldman’s murder, his family is speaking out on the anniversary of the crime for the first time.

“The pain is always there, the loss is always there,” Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman, said in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America on Wednesday. “It never goes away.”

“Today is just that much more intense,” Fred Goldman said. “It’s hard for me to imagine its 25 years. Ron would be 50 now. I have a hard time reckoning that whole idea.”

The night of June 12, 1994, 25-year-old Ron Goldman was returning a pair of glasses to Nicole Brown Simpson’s Los Angeles home when the two were attacked and brutally stabbed to death.

Brown Simpson’s ex-husband, former NFL star O.J. Simpson, went on trial for the double murder. In 1995, after a trial that captured the nation’s attention, Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges. He’s always maintained his innocence.

Kim Goldman on Wednesday is launching a 10-episode podcast called “Confronting: O.J. Simpson.” In the series, she interviews key members of the case, from prosecutor Marcia Clark to Simpson house guest Kato Kaelin.

For Kim Goldman, who adored her protective, older brother, the podcast is an outlet to pose questions that have haunted her for years in the complex and infamous case.

“I just wanted to go full force this year,” Kim Goldman told GMA. “Face some of my fears, face some of my anxiety.”

“For all these years its been a little frustrating that there’s been so much about this case… television series, fictional approaches, that I thought it was important to go right to the source,” Kim Goldman explained. “I wanted to understand how they were doing, what they were thinking.”

Kim Goldman even talked to the jurors and said she learned the three-and-a-half hour deliberation was allegedly a cover-up.

“They corroborated what my dad and I always thought — which was that they didn’t do their job,” she said. “They pulled testimony just to cover up that they always knew what their answer was when they went into that jury room and they wasted our time for three-and-a-half hours.”

Kim Goldman also recalls in the podcast her chance encounter with Simpson in a parking lot a few years after his acquittal.

“I was by myself in my car. I saw that gait … that I had been following for so many years,” she told GMA. “I revved the engine and I gripped the steering wheel thinking I could take him out right here and nobody would know.”

That dark thought was just a “fleeing” moment, Kim Goldman said.

Fred Goldman added that it’s important to remember the victims of violence who don’t get the publicity that his son and Brown Simpson do.

“It happens every day, and those families have the same pain that we’ve gone through and will go thorough for years to come,” he said. “We can’t ignore that. It’s way too important.”

Despite the acquittal in the criminal case, a civil jury in 1997 found Simpson liable for wrongful death and he was ordered to pay millions to the victims’ families.

In 2008, the former Buffalo Bills player was convicted in a botched robbery and sent to a Nevada prison. Simpson was released in 2017 and now lives in Las Vegas.

