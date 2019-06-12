TYLER — One of two teens arrested in April following a mugging on Tyler’s downtown square has been indicted. Keith Whittington, 17, was indicted on robbery charges. He faces a first degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second degree felony charge of robbery. Whittington, along with a juvenile accomplice, was arrested April 23 after reportedly attempting to grab the purses of a mother and daughter. Both women were knocked to the ground during the incident. The teens ran off and were chased down by several witnesses The two were caught and brought back to the scene of the crime, on East Erwin. Whittington fled again, but was caught a short time later by police officers.