Today is Wednesday June 12, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

2020 Hopeful O’Rourke Unveils Plan to Protect LGBTQ Rights

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2019 at 8:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto (BET’-oh) O’Rourke has unveiled a plan to protect LGBTQ rights on the morning he led a Pride Run through a New York City park. The former Texas congressman promises to use executive orders to overturn the Trump administration’s transgender troop ban and reverse the practice of discharging HIV-positive service members. O’Rourke wants to work with Congress to pass The Equality Act, which he says would ensure LGBTQ people can “fully participate in public life without discrimination” in employment, housing and “public spaces and services.” The plan released Wednesday includes a universal health care system that would guarantee LGBTQ people access to hormone “and other gender-affirming treatments.” O’Rourke also pledges to make it easier for LGBTQ refugee seeking U.S. asylum. He announced his 2020 campaign in March.

2020 Hopeful O’Rourke Unveils Plan to Protect LGBTQ Rights

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2019 at 8:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto (BET’-oh) O’Rourke has unveiled a plan to protect LGBTQ rights on the morning he led a Pride Run through a New York City park. The former Texas congressman promises to use executive orders to overturn the Trump administration’s transgender troop ban and reverse the practice of discharging HIV-positive service members. O’Rourke wants to work with Congress to pass The Equality Act, which he says would ensure LGBTQ people can “fully participate in public life without discrimination” in employment, housing and “public spaces and services.” The plan released Wednesday includes a universal health care system that would guarantee LGBTQ people access to hormone “and other gender-affirming treatments.” O’Rourke also pledges to make it easier for LGBTQ refugee seeking U.S. asylum. He announced his 2020 campaign in March.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement