FORT WORTH — Dozens of protesters filled the Fort Worth city council meeting Tuesday night, demanding police release body camera footage of the latest officer-involved shooting — which has an East Texas connection. Fort Worth Police were responding to a disturbance call last Sunday. they say Jkwayveeon Slayton, 20, had a gun, hid in a truck and pointed it at officers. Police fired, killing Slayton. Protestors packed the meeting, accusing police of lying about Slayton carrying a gun. They say officers should have tried to de-escalate the situation instead of shooting. Fort Worth City Councilwoman Gina Bivens wants police to release dash-cam and body camera video. Police say they can’t release that video while they’re still investigating. Slayton had an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence and running from police at the University of Texas at Tyler in April.