TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down a suspect in a vehicle theft. Officials say during the early morning hours of June 10, someone stole a white 2011 Ford F-550 flatbed dually pickup truck with Texas license BA7-9295 from Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Company on Hwy. 64 West. Authorities report the stolen truck was caught on video surveillance on U.S. Hwy. 259, just north of Longview, around 8:37 the same morning. The suspect used a credit card that was left inside the truck to purchase fuel at a convenience store. He is described as a white male, late teens to early 20s, wearing a black “Hurley” baseball cap, blue T-shirt, and blue jeans. If anyone recognizes this suspect or knows the whereabouts of the stolen truck, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.