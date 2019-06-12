TYLER — With Fun Forest Pool closed for the summer due to repair needs, the city of Tyler is offering several other ways to cool off. The city has partnered with Tyler ISD to offer free swim days at TISD Aquatic Center. Also, Tyler Transit will offer free rides to children under 17 to the pool and to all Tyler splash pads. The Aquatic Center is located on Robertson Rd. City of Tyler lifeguards will be on duty and officials say appropriate swim apparel will be required. There’s lots more; go to http://www.TylerParksandRec.com for all information and updates.