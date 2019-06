LONGVIEW — Longview police are asking for your help in finding 63-year-old Cleon Aldred Gaston. According to our news partner KETK, LPD says Gaston was last seen June 2 on Aurel Ave. near the Dixon Street intersection. He was wearing black slack-style pants, a white button-down shirt, and tennis shoes. Gaston has mostly gray hair, is 5’7″ tall, and weighs 180 pounds. You’re asked to call (903) 237-1199 with any information.