DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police have arrested a 33-year-old man in the slayings of three women, including a transgender woman. Kendrell Lavar Lyles has been charged with three counts of murder. Dallas police homicide Maj. Max Geron says he was arrested June 5 based on tips linking him to two homicides in Collin County. Authorities haven’t disclosed the names of those victims, but further investigation led them to the slaying of 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker last month. Geron says Lyles’ car matched the description of the one witnesses reported seeking Booker enter on May 18. Lyles is being held without bond in the Collin County Jail in McKinney. Geron says Lyles also is being investigated in connection with the death of 26-year-old transgender woman Chynal Lindsey, whose body was found June 1 in a Dallas lake.