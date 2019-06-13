LONGVIEW — A man injured Wednesday at a construction site in West Longview had to be lifted from a trench by emergency crews. According to the Longview News Journal, Longview Fire Department Special Operations Chief Andy Park said crews responded to the rescue call on West Harrison Road near Genpak. When they arrived, he said they found a person in a trench. Parker said the crew set up a way to lower the gurney into the trench to lift up the man to the surface before he was taken to the hospital. Initial reports were that a pipe had fallen on someone at the site. Parker said the man in the trench was not trapped under anything when crews arrived. He said he did not believe the construction was related to Genpak.