St. Louis Blues capture first ever Stanley Cup title

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2019 at 9:16 am

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images(BOSTON) -- It may have taken 52 years, but the St. Louis Blues finally did it.



The team beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night to take home their first championship in franchise history.

The Blues’ victory will be celebrated back home in St. Louis, Missouri, where a parade is scheduled for the team on Saturday.



“The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. The rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch,” the team tweeted Thursday morning.

Your #stlblues are champions!!! Celebrate with us Saturday at the 2019 Blues Championship Parade & Rally!



The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. The rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch.



More details to come. pic.twitter.com/zHu7lzT6XR — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back