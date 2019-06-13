Today is Thursday June 13, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

St. Louis Blues capture first ever Stanley Cup title

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2019 at 9:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images(BOSTON) — It may have taken 52 years, but the St. Louis Blues finally did it.

The team beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night to take home their first championship in franchise history.

The Blues’ victory will be celebrated back home in St. Louis, Missouri, where a parade is scheduled for the team on Saturday.

“The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. The rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch,” the team tweeted Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

St. Louis Blues capture first ever Stanley Cup title

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2019 at 9:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images(BOSTON) — It may have taken 52 years, but the St. Louis Blues finally did it.

The team beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night to take home their first championship in franchise history.

The Blues’ victory will be celebrated back home in St. Louis, Missouri, where a parade is scheduled for the team on Saturday.

“The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. The rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch,” the team tweeted Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement