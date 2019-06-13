TYLER — Three juveniles were taken into custody following several reports of vehicle burglaries. Tyler police said the first crime was reported around 12:20 Thursday morning at Wood Trail Apartments on Shiloh Road. A resident apparently interrupted the three black male suspects in the act and they fled the scene. A second auto burglary was reported around 2:20 at Alpine Creek Apartments on Paluxy. Officers were already in the area looking for the suspects when they located three juveniles walking down Paluxy with backpacks and flashlights.

The backpacks reportedly contained hundreds of coins, several empty purses, miscellaneous jewelry items, several phones, phone cords, a phone battery pack and a bluetooth speaker. Police believe that the suspects are responsible for numerous auto burglaries in Tyler.

If you are a recent victim of an auto burglary and have not reported it, please report your incident to Tyler Police. Authorities remind residents to remove all valuables from your vehicle, especially weapons, and lock your cars at night.