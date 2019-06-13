TYLER — After many years of fundraising and planning, the City of Tyler will soon begin construction of a playground designed to be accessible for kids with mobility challenges. Southside Park, at Shiloh and Donnybrook, is the site of a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, June 25, at 2 p.m. This new playground will be the only one of its kind in Tyler and the East Texas region, according to a city news release. Officials say the project and event are made possible thanks to Tyler Parks and Recreation, Keep Tyler Beautiful, the Half Cent board, and Ambucs.