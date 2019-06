SODUS, N.Y. (AP) – A former Texas police officer who pleaded guilty in connection with a New York double homicide will spend one to three years prison. Bron Bohlar of Sunray, Texas was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February. Bohlar rented a car for former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean. Dean drove to Sodus, New York, where he killed Josh Niles and Amber Washburn in October. According to WHEC , Judge Daniel Barrett said Bohlar knew what was going on but did nothing to prevent the bloodshed. Dean will be sentenced on July 25 for his murder conviction. Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, will be sentenced on June 27 for manslaughter. The dead man, Niles, had won custody of two children he had with Childers.