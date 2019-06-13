Stephen Iervolino/ABC Radio(LOS ANGELES) — Writer-director Quentin Tarantino is famous for penning some of the most quotable dialogue in Hollywood history, and as anybody who know those lines can tell you, they’re generally not PG-rated. And it’d be the same if Tarantino has his way with the Star Trek universe, too.

The filmmaker is a major Trekker, and is developing a big-screen project set in Gene Roddenberry’s final frontier — but he won’t be skimping on his trademark profanity.

“It’s an R-rated movie,” he told Empire magazine. “If I do it, it’ll be R-rated,” Tarantino states.

His latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuts on July 26. Once he’s done promoting the Brad Pitt/Leonardo DiCaprio-starring film, Tarantino will focus on Trek.

“There’s a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet,” he explains.

For the record, Star Trek‘s dialog has been squeaky clean for more than five decades — curses in alien or foreign languages aside. However, CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery recently went where no Trek has gone before by having two characters — Stamets and Tilly — drop the F-bomb.

While some fans weren’t thrilled, Anthony Rapp, who plays Stamets, defended the profanity by explaining that the use of the phrase “so f***ing cool” wasn’t gratuitous — it was their characters’ reaction to a major scientific breakthrough.

Rapp told Indiewire, “I imagine there’s scientists in their labs who might do that any time. We didn’t drop the [first] F-bomb in Star Trek by telling something to go f*** themselves.”

