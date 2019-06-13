Sarah Sanders to step down as White House press secretary, Trump tweets
Posted/updated on:
June 13, 2019 at
3:17 pm
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is stepping down from her role at the end of June, according to a series of tweets from President Donald Trump:
"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....
"....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
